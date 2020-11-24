Celebrating Our Kupuna: Magdalena Parubrub

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Magdalena Parubrub who just turned 98-years-old.
She’s a mother of 6, grandmother of 20 and great and great great grandmother of 4. Her favorite things to do include coloring, crafts and talking story.
Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.
