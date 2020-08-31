HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Lu Dugay who just turned 87.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
She enjoys dancing hula and is greatly beloved by her husband of more than 65 years.
Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.
Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one just click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Celebrating Our Kupuna: Lu Dugay
- Celebrating Our Kupuna: Hidemi Ichiki
- Saint Louis linebacker Mason Tufaga commits to Utah
- Aug. 31: Approximately 1,000 specimen vials from the first day of surge testing were mislabeled
- Dry conditions, with moderate to breezy conditions to kick off the week