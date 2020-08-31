Celebrating Our Kupuna: Lu Dugay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Lu Dugay who just turned 87.

She enjoys dancing hula and is greatly beloved by her husband of more than 65 years.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

