HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Joshephine Hazel Maile Victor Soto who just celebrated her 92nd birthday a few weeks ago!

Hazel grew up in Kalihi and attended Maryknoll School, before moving to Kauai and eventually graduating from Waimea High.

She has 11 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

