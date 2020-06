HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Jane Eugenio who just celebrated her 82nd birthday last month!

Loved ones say she’s always cleaning and doing gardening at home which keeps her busy. Lately, she’s been making face mask and knitting hats.

She has 21 grandchildren and more than 22 great great grandchildren.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

