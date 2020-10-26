Celebrating Our Kupuna: Ikiko Watanabe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Ikiko Watanabe who just turned 100.

Ikiko was born in Pu’unene, Maui. She is one of 10 children. The retired cafeteria manager enjoys tending to plants in her yard every morning.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

