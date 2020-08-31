Celebrating Our Kupuna: Hidemi Ichiki

Celebrating Our Kupuna
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Hidemi Ichiki who is celebrating his 100th birthday.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

He was born in Honokowai, Maui.

Hidemi loves his 4 children, 8 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one just click here

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories