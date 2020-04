HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Dolly Phillips who just turned 88 years young!

She loves to go to the Y for water aerobics. Dolly is still the class secretary for her 1948 Kamehameha class!

She was a teacher for 30 years at Le Jardin Academy and worked at the elks front desk when she retired.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

