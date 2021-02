HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Diane Yamanoha who just turned 84 years old.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

She retired from Napa Auto Parts in Wailuku last March after working there for 46 years.

Diane loves to work on puzzles, cook and watch the news.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one just click here.