HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Daisy Masuhara.

Daisy turned 104 last week and is a big fan of KHON2 News.

She has two children and five grandchildren.

We’re told she loves to read her bible, and play solitaire, word search and hanafuda.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

