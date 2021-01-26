Celebrating Our Kupuna: Ana Lintao

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Ana Lintao who just turned 95 years old.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

She was born in the Philippines and moved to Molokai with her family. She now lives in Maui with her daughter.

Ana loves to eat, clean, sew, and spend time with her family who she misses a lot since the pandemic started.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one just click here.