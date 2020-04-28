Celebrating Our Kupuna: Alfred Wong Jr.

Celebrating Our Kupuna
HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to honor a kupuna.

We want to say happy birthday to Alfred Wong Junior who is celebrating his 79th birthday.

He was born in Pahala.

His favorite food is barbecue beef, and he likes to go fishing and climb Makapuu light house to fish.

His family wants to wish him a big happy birthday.

