HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many Hawaii folks took advantage of Sunday’s beautiful weather to celebrate Dad outdoors on Father’s Day.

For those looking to eat out, the Hawaii Kai Lions Club hosted its 50th Annual Father’s Day Breakfast.

The Lions Club said they served over 3,200 breakfasts after selling out on its presold tickets. Meals included fired fried rice, link sausages, and scrambled eggs.

This year’s event was drive-through and pick-up only making it a convenient grab-and-go breakfast.

Others took to the beach and KHON2.com caught up with folks who spent the occasion celebrating at Ala Moana Regional Park.

Families celebrating Father’s Day at Ala Moana Regional Park, in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Families celebrating Father’s Day at Ala Moana Regional Park, in Honolulu, Hawaii on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

For some dads, it was their first Father’s Day.

“Yeah his first birthday, my first fathers Day as well,” said Christopher Loyd, a proud father of his 1-year-old Christopher Loyd Jr.

Jay Kekaula said his family usually gathers for the occasion on a day when family members’ schedules align. But after seeing weather reports for the Sunday forecast, it turned out to be a great day to celebrate at the beach.

“It’s awesome, this is what Hawaii is all about, you know, hang out go to the beach — everybody hangs out,” said Kekaula. “Everybody got to hang out and see each other.”

Kekaula said he got the best Father’s Day gift of all.

“The best gift in life is spending time with the family can’t get any better than that,” he said. “Gifts? I’ll buy my own gifts if I have to but spending time with family — friends and family is the most important thing.”