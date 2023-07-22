HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ukulele and music enthusiasts will have a chance to celebrate Hawaii’s most familiar instrument this weekend.
The Hawaii Ukulele Festival will be bringing all things ukulele to the Kapiʻolani Park Bandstand on Sunday.
Ono food, free ʻukulele lessons, live entertainment and a variety of ukulele merchants — there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
The free event will feature a lineup of well-known artists: Kamakakehau Fernandez, Kalei Gamiao, Corey Fujimoto, Kris Fuchigami, Kuʻuipo Kumukahi, Kimo Hussey, Zanuck Lindsey, Brittni Paiva, Bryan Tolentino, NUE, Mika Kane.
There will also be a chance for hands-on experience at the first mobile ‘ukulele museum provided by the Hawaiʻi State Archives.
This event will take place from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.