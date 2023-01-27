HONOLULU (KHON2) – This Saturday, Jan. 28, you are invited to celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Kahala Mall.

According to organizers, the moon is very special in Chinese culture and guests are asked to enjoy a rare experience of viewing the moon from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the third-level parking deck.

Guests will also be able to view the planet Jupiter up close through two large telescopes. Nick Bradley, an astronomer and owner of Stargazers Hawaii, will be there to help guests view the moon and planet up close.

The event is free and open to the public, and you are encouraged to bring a light jacket, cell phones and a positive attitude.

Courtesy: Kahala Mall & Stargazers Hawaii

Bradley has more than 20 years of astronomy and stargazing experience and is excited to share his knowledge with eager young astronomers.

For more information about Stargazers Hawaii click here.

For those interested in going to the free event head to the third-level parking deck across from Longs Drugs at Kahala Mall.