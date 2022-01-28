Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Hawaii Theatre on Feb. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday, Feb. 1, is the Lunar New Year, and in Chinese culture, it’s becoming the year of the Tiger… the Water Tiger to be exact.

And if you are still looking for a way to celebrate, the Hawaii Theatre will be hosting their first in-person event in 2022 called the Lunar New Year Celebration featuring the Phoenix Dance Chamber.

KHON2 met with Ivy Hsu, the president of the Phoenix Dance Chamber, to find out more.

The Phoenix Dance Chamber will be kicking off the celebration on Tuesday.

KHON2 asked Hsu: What should people expect?

“So, we will be performing our traditional Chinese dances and that will be followed by a screening of the full-length movie of Picture Bride,” said Hsu. “And that is just the first live event to kick off a whole month of more virtual events that are going to be put on by the Hawaii Theatre.”

During the Lunar New Year Celebration, the Phoenix Dance Chamber will be sharing Chinese dances which some may think is more like the Chinese New Year. So, to clarify things, KHON2 asked: What is the difference between the two?

“I think we call it Chinese New Year because there are, of course, many Chinese people here in Hawaii. But Lunar New Year is actually celebrated by other cultures as well,” explained Hsu. “South East Asian countries, Korea, Central Asia, and they have different customs to celebrate New Year just like Chinese culture has our firecrackers and our Chinese dance and our lion dancing and those things. So, every culture kind of has different customs for Lunar New Year.”

KHON2 also wanted to know what Hsu will be sharing at the event and what those things symbolize behind their performances.

“For our dances that we will be performing, there will be some Han folk dances, some classical dances. I think really any kind of dance and liveliness is a good symbolism for the new year because you want the new year to be lively, you want energy to come in, you want noise so that you can ward off the evil, and you want definitely bright colors, things like that, that symbolizes good fortune for the new year.” Ivy Hsu, Phoenix Dance Chamber president

The Phoenix Dance Chamber was able to demonstrate to KHON2 how to open their fans.

“So, you are going to hold the first two ribs, and then you are going to just put your arm out. Nice. Or you can go from the end and you can flip it back in,” said one of the Phoenix Dance Chamber employees.

People can watch the professionals for themselves at the Lunar New Year Celebration next week Tuesday, Feb. 1, kicking off at 6 p.m.

For more information on this event and to reserve your tickets, click here.

For more information on Phoenix Dance Chamber, click here.