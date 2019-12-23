Celebrate the holidays at the Honolulu Zoo with Christmas with the animals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to inclement weather, the Honolulu Zoo Society’s annual holiday celebration with the animals has been rescheduled to Saturday, December 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Animal keepers, volunteers, and staff will with the animals a Happy ZOO Year with enrichment gifts and guests will enjoy interactive education activities at the Sensation Stations. The schedule is as follows:

Visitors can watch their favorite animals enjoy their special gifts of enrichment. The schedule for the morning is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Honolulu Zoo Gates Open

9:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m. Animal enrichment presentations

12:00 p.m.to 2:00 p.m. Sensation Stations, Crafts, Entertainment and Keiki Activities

Happy ZOO Year is included with paid admission to the Honolulu Zoo on Saturday, December 28. For more information, visit www.honoluluzoo.org or call (808) 926-3191.