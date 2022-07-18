HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time for National SPAM® Musubi Day on Monday, August 8.

L&L Hawaii celebrates the day for the second time.

For a free musubi, download the L&L app, then download the coupon for the free musubi.

The franchise also had some T-shirts, and shoes specially designed for the day which can be seen on the L&L SPAM® Musubi web page.

Most people in Hawaii know what it is. For those who don’t know what it is, it is a rectangle of white rice topped with a slice of grilled SPAM® both wrapped in a piece of seaweed called nori.

Last year, L&L said it sold 24,000 SPAM® Musubis on National SPAM® Musubi Day.