HONOLULU (KHON2) — The annual National Park Week is underway and everyone is invited to join the celebration with the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The park said they will be offering fun and free events from April 22 to April 30.

So mark your calendars for the following events listed by the Hawaii National Park:

Pu‘u o Lokuana Cinder Cone: is an easy 45-minute, 1-hour hike. Walk the 0.4 mile loop and learn about how a cinder cone is formed and the various uses of this hill over time. Enjoy a breathtaking view of lower Ka‘ū from its peak. Why is (and was) it considered a kumu waiwai (a source of wealth) by the many different inhabitants of Kahuku? Free!

When: Sunday, April 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Meet at the Kahuku Visitor Contact Station

Movement Patterns of the Endemic ʻIo (Hawaiian Hawk): ʻIo, the only hawk endemic to Hawaiʻi is considered a symbol of royalty in Hawaiian culture and remains protected today. Currently, ʻio are found only on the Island of Hawaiʻi. They can be found in many habitat types from urban environments to agricultural and forested landscapes. Wildlife biologist Dr. Kristina Paxton discusses exciting new research that reveals how ʻio move across their island home. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park programs and sponsored by the Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

When: Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

Bark Ranger Day: Don’t let sleeping dogs lie, treat your furry friend to a long walk on Bark Ranger Day! The park will close Mauna Loa Road to vehicles on Sunday, April 30 just so you can strut your mutt up and down this scenic shady road. Make sure to bag and remove your pup’s poo, keep your pet leashed and respect wildlife. Want to really get that tail wagging? Make your dog a Bark Ranger! Visit the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Assocation store at Kīlauea Visitor Center or at the Kahuku Visitor Contact Station, take the pledge, get the certificate and celebrate with some Bark Ranger bling!

When: Sunday, April 30 from dawn to dusk

Where: Mauna Loa Road past Kīpukapuaulu

Realms and Divisions of Kahuku: Discover the classification system, the realms and the vertical and horizontal land divisions that have been used in Hawaiʻi for centuries. This is a moderately easy one-mile, 90-minute hike on Kamakapaʻa Trail. Free!

When: Sunday, April 30 at 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Meet at the Kahuku Visitor Contact Station

The National Park Week “Journey at the Summit” Family Event and the Kaʻū Field System Farming the Rock event were held on April 22.

And while all events are free, entrance fees may apply for some events, said the Hawaii National Park.