HONOLULU (KHON2) – Happy National Dog Day! One way to celebrate is by adopting a dog from the Hawaiian Humane Society.

This weekend they are celebrating their Clear the Shelters event by waiving adoption fees for dogs of all ages.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Adding a dog into the family can be a huge blessing. From a constant companion to a walking accountability partner, dogs truly are man’s best friend.

However, those interested in adopting a dog should do a little bit of research into the type of dog that would fit best with their current lifestyle.

Hawaiian Humane Society has dozens of adoptable dogs ready to go to their forever home. If you are looking for a larger breed to go on weekend hikes or a smaller lap dog that is perfect for cuddling and watching TV, they will have the perfect dog for you.

During their Clear the Shelters event all dogs, cats and kittens will have their adoption fees waived.

They encourage those interested to stop by their Mōʻiliʻili campus located in Honolulu to browse through the adorably adoptable animals.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For more information about their Clear the Shelter event or to look at available animals, you can head to their website.