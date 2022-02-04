Celebrate love in the animal kingdom at Honolulu Zoo’s ‘Wild at Heart Safari’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you ever wondered how Komodo dragons and spider monkeys show affection? What about how crocodiles play the dating game?

Well, you can get those questions and many more answered at the Honolulu Zoo’s “Wild at Heart Safari” tour, which highlights the courtship rituals and mating habits of some of its most iconic residents.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the exclusive evening begins with the unique tour followed by festive mocktails, a light dinner, desserts and trivia that lets you win prizes. Due to the nature of the event, guests must be over 18 years old. No alcohol will be served.

“It’s not often you get the opportunity to see the love shared between different species in person,” said Honolulu Zoo Society’s Executive Director Mary Benson.

The event is on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to get your tickets.

Attendees must bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards or a negative test to participate. Face coverings must be worn except when eating or drinking during dinner.