HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hinamatsuri, better known as Girls’ Day or Doll Festival, is a holiday in Japan celebrated annually on March 3. It’s also observed in Hawaii.

To celebrate the day, locals often buy a sweet, soft and chewy Japanese treat called chi chi dango.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

‘Ono Hawaiian Recipes has a recipe and tips you can follow to make a local Hawaiian-Japanese version of these sweet treats. Behind the recipe is Maui native Tani Belliston who said making chi chi dango is different from making mochi, while they are similar in taste and sticky in form.

Chi chi dango uses mochiko flour and is very sticky. Mochi is made from rice that has been grounded, steamed and pounded into a sticky ball.

The recipe below uses sugar, coconut milk and coloring to give these treats a pastel-like color.

INGREDIENTS

3 1/2 cups mochiko flour

2 1/2 cups sugar

1 tsp baking powder

2 cups water

1 can (15 oz) coconut milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

red and green food coloring (optional)

potato starch can substitute for cornstarch

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix together the dry ingredients by sifting it in a large bowl; mochiko flour, sugar, and baking powder. Set aside.

Combine water and coconut milk. If the coconut milk is lumpy, try to break it down by thoroughly mixing it. Then add in the vanilla extract.

Combine the wet ingredients and dry ingredients in a large bowl. Mix it well.

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Tri-colored mochi:

Evenly divide the batter into three separate bowls. In one bowl, add a few drops of red food coloring. If it isn’t bright enough, add a couple more drops. Repeat the same process for the green color. Leave one bowl untouched to have a white layer.

Generously grease a 9×13 inch pan. Pour in the green batter and make sure it has evenly spread in the pan. Cover the pan with foil and bake for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven and add in the white layer. Cover with foil and bake again for 15 minutes.

Remove from oven and add in the pink layer. Cover with foil and bake again for 30 minutes.

One-colored mochi:

Add a few drops of food coloring of your choice. Generously grease a 9×13 inch pan. Pour in the batter and make sure it has evenly spread in the pan. Cover the pan with foil and bake for 1 hour.

Remove from oven and let it cool down completely. Sprinkle potato starch on working surface. Remove the mochi from pan and using a plastic knife, cut the mochi into bite sized pieces. Roll pieces in potato starch and dust off any excess. Serve and enjoy!

Tips

When you are ready to pour the batter into the pan, generously grease it! Spray on grease works wonders but if you are warry of the product, shortening can work too. Dab some of the shortening onto a paper towel and rub it onto the pan.

Before popping the chi chi dango into the oven, cover the pan with foil to prevent it from cracking on the top.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Most of the recipes behind ‘Ono Hawaiian Recipes are created by Belliston. Some are family recipes and others are from old Hawaii cookbooks that she’s modified to make her own.