Celebrate Chinese New Year with good food while supporting Chinatown businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some changes, you still have a chance to celebrate the Chinese New Year with delicious food as local shops work hard to keep the spirit alive.

To ring in the Year of the Tiger, a group of volunteers has partnered with restaurants in Chinatown to help them out, sharing the concerns about the challenges the district continues to face.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Chinatown808 is best known for putting on the Night In Chinatown Festival as well as the Dragon Boat Races. Core members include those who were previously part of the Honolulu Chinese Jaycees, along with the current HCJ chapter, and former Jaycees from other chapters.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, their website is no longer accepting orders due to the overwhelming response, but Leonard Kam, one of the organizers of Chinatown808, says the group plans to have online ordering available again by Thursday night as they work to increase capacity.

For those who order, pickup will be on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the American Savings Bank Building, 300 N Beretania St. Check back on the website to see when orders resume.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Chinatown808 says it is their hope to bring more attention and support to businesses and residents in the district, and to see it on the path to prosperity.