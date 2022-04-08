HONOLULU (KHON2) — Capone’s Productions and Dream Weekend Hawaii are proud to present “Cedric the Entertainer and Friends,” live at the Blaisdell Arena on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

The show will feature popular actor/comedian Cedric the Entertainer, along with Blackstreet, a Grammy Award-winning vocal group from the ‘90s, and musical artist Montell Jordan, best known for his 1995 single, “This Is How We Do It.”

This high-energy production is sure to deliver an entertaining evening with its mix of comedy and music.

Tickets range from $45 to $125 and are on sale now.

Actor and legendary comedian Cedric the Entertainer has solidified his status as one of the world’s premier performers on stage, in film and on television over the course of his 30-year career.

He currently stars in and executive produces the CBS Television hit comedies “The Neighborhood,” which was just renewed for a third season, and “The Greatest #AtHome Videos.”

Cedric also co-stars in the hit TBS comedy “The Last O.G.”

Cedric’s other noteworthy television credits include the comedy series “The Soul Man,” which he co-created and executive produced; “The Steve Harvey Show”; and the sketch comedy series “Cedric the Entertainer Presents.”

He also served as host of season 12 of the hit game show “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.”

His versatile film career includes performances in comedies such as the hit “Barbershop” franchise, “Johnson Family Vacation,” and “The Original Kings of Comedy” concert film, which chronicled his record-breaking Kings of Comedy Tour.

Cedric will be joined on stage by Grammy winners Blackstreet, best known for their single “No Diggity”, a song that continues to be covered by artists even today.

In 1993, the group’s debut album featured the singles “Baby Be Mine”, “Before I Let You Go” and the co-written double-platinum hit by Michael Jackson “Joy.”

Blackstreet’s sophomore album, “Another Level,” featured its breakthrough top single “No Diggity” (with Dr. Dre), which was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Blackstreet later won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. In 2016, the group went on a European tour in London, Australia and New Zealand.

Most recently, Blackstreet performed with other popular ‘90s groups on the 2017 “I Love The 90s: The Party Continues” Tour.

Montell Jordan is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and No. 1 recording artist.

He is best known for his hit “This Is How We Do It,” a breakout song that topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks and the R&B charts for eight.

Over his nearly 20-year career in music, Jordan has released seven studio albums, 14 singles, and sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

Today, he is an executive pastor of music, marriage and men’s ministry at his church in Norcross, GA.

In addition to continuing his music, Jordan has authored two books on the topics of faith and marriage.

His latest album, “Masterpeace,” features the hit single, “When I’m Around You,” featuring Grammy award-winning rap artist, Lecrae.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.