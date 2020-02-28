CDC widens its definition for “person under investigation” for coronavirus

The state Health Department said today the CDC widened its definition for a “person under investigation.” This helps doctors determine when to alert the state about a suspected case by filling out a “person under investigation” form. It’s something Always Investigating has been asking about.
The new definition now includes travel to places other than China. After several delays, the state will soon be able to test for coronavirus right here, without sending samples to Atlanta.
