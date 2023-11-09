HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a safety alert regarding a Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled dry pet food.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

So far, seven human Salmonella infections have been reported to the CDC from seven states — this includes one infection in Hawaii.

This map shows where the seven people in a Salmonella outbreak lived. (Photo/CDC)

No deaths have been reported but at least one person has been hospitalized.

According to the CDC, the outbreak has been linked to Victor brand Hi-Pro dry dog food made by Mid America Pet Food.

Recalled pet foods linked to a Salmonella outbreak in the United States. (Photo/CDC) Recalled pet foods linked to a Salmonella outbreak in the United States. (Photo/CDC) Recalled pet foods linked to a Salmonella outbreak in the United States. (Photo/CDC)

The CDC said most of those involved in the outbreak are infants under the age of one whose immune systems are still developing making them more likely to get severe Salmonella infections.

Infants and young children can get sick from contaminated pet food if they have access to it. For instance, when the pet food bowl is accessible on the floor, they handle or put pet food in their mouths or caregivers don’t wash their hands after touching the pet food.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. For more information on Salmonella, click here.

As for the pets, the CDC said most of them don’t get sick from Salmonella but they can spread the germ through their poop and saliva.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The FDC has announced recalls for several dog and cat food brands made by Mid America Pet Food. Click here to see which pet foods have been recalled.