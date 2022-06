HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed monkeypox infection in three Hawaii residents that were previously classified as probable cases.

This amounts to a total of five cases in Hawaii now confirmed positive for the monkeypox virus.

According to the CDC, the symptoms of monkeypox include flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes or new or unexplained rash or sores. Those with symptoms are urged to immediately contact their healthcare provider.