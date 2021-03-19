Cause undetermined for Kuliouou house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) was unable to determine the cause of a Kuliouou house fire that broke out on Tuesday, March 16, due to the extensive amount of fire damage that included the collapse of the carport roof.

According to HFD, the fire was first reported at 7:43 p.m. and was extinguished at 9:07 p.m.

HFD officials say two occupants were inside at the time of the blaze — a female occupant was able to notify the second, male occupant and both evacuated the property. No injuries were reported.

According to authorities, HFD secured a water supply before cooling down two liquefied petroleum gas tanks on the property to prevent them from exploding.

An investigator with HFD determined the fire started in the carport area before spreading to the rest of the home.

Damage estimates are $493,000 to the structure and $75,000 to its contents.