Cause still undetermined for Wailuku structure fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

File – Maui Fire Department crews battling a structure fire in Wailuku, Hawaii, March 18, 2021. (Maui Fire Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) are still investigating the cause of a structure fire that broke out on Thursday, March 18, on Pakana Street in Waikapu.

Officials said, there is no preliminary evidence of the fire being intentionally set and no injuries have been reported.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

According to MFD, crews responded to Unit 1 at 325 Pakana St. around 6 p.m. Thursday. Officials stated the fire was under control around 8 p.m.

The fire was contained within a 2,240-square-foot section of the structure used by Ohana Pool and Spa. Officials estimated damages at $466,000 for the structure and $500,000 to its contents.

MFD classified the cause of the fire as undetermined as of Friday, March 19, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Quick-thinking sisters save dad's life with CPR skills learned in high school

Wet and gusty trade wind pattern will continue into the weekend

President Biden and VP Harris offer solace to Asian Americans during Atlanta visit

Biden, Harris give remarks after attacks on Asian Americans, U.S. passes 100M vaccination goal

Drivers feel the pothole pains after wet weather

More Top Stories

Trending Stories