Cause still undetermined for Wailuku structure fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Maui Fire Department (MFD) are still investigating the cause of a structure fire that broke out on Thursday, March 18, on Pakana Street in Waikapu.

Officials said, there is no preliminary evidence of the fire being intentionally set and no injuries have been reported.

According to MFD, crews responded to Unit 1 at 325 Pakana St. around 6 p.m. Thursday. Officials stated the fire was under control around 8 p.m.

The fire was contained within a 2,240-square-foot section of the structure used by Ohana Pool and Spa. Officials estimated damages at $466,000 for the structure and $500,000 to its contents.

MFD classified the cause of the fire as undetermined as of Friday, March 19, and the investigation is ongoing.