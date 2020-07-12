Cause of structure fire in Keaau under investigation

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A structure fire was extinguished in the Keaau area of the Big Island on Sunday, July 11, just after 10 a.m.

According to the Hawaii County Fire Department, 13 firefighters and four volunteers responded to a reported structure fire on Lehua Street, Mountain View. Upon arrival, crews found the front gate locked with smoking coming from the residence. Responders had to force entry to gain access to the property.

Firefighters found a fire confined to the porch of the structure and the room adjacent to it. The fire was contained and shortly extinguished after.

The fire did not prompt any road closures, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

