Cause of shipping container fire in Kapolei under investigation

HFD extinguished two shipping containers that were on fire on Friday, April 16. (Courtesy: Michael J. Kitchens)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a fire on Olai St. in Kapolei on Friday, April 16.

Ten units staffed with 36 personnel were at the scene.

The first unit arrived at approximately 11:03 a.m. where they discovered smoke and flames emanating from two shipping containers in an open lot belonging to “Izzy-Tows-It,” a business that salvages and scraps vehicles.

The HazMat unit ensured that any motor oils and other potentially toxic materials in the shipping containers were absorbed or contained.

Crews extinguished the fire at approximately 12 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.