HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the cause of a Kailua fire on Thursday, June 9 as accidental.

Officials said the cause of the fire was an outlet that had an electrical failure on the front porch of the home.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 5:45 a.m.

According to HFD, all nine occupants had safely evacuated out of the single-story home. Three occupants were transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. EMS said those three occupants refused to be transported to the nearest hospital.

HFD said American Red Cross was notified to assist with the displaced occupants.

The front part of the home was damaged by the fire. The back unit had some smoke and water damage.

HFD estimates the cost of the damage was $440,000.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Officials said there were no smoke alarms in the front unit but there were smoke alarms in the back unit.