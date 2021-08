KEEAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — On the Big Island, fire officials are investigating the cause of the Friday, Aug. 6 house fire in Aloha Estates.

Officials say flames broke out shortly after 6:30 a.m. at a home on Mauna Loa Drive.

When crews got there, they found a single-story home engulfed in flames and partially collapsed.

The fire was put out about an hour later. No injuries were reported.

It caused about $175,000 in damage.