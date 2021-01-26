Kauai firefighters extinguish Hanalei structure fire

HANALEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai firefighters extinguished a structure fire that broke out in Hanalei Monday morning.

According to preliminary reports, firefighters from the Hanalei and Kaiakea fire stations were dispatched to a structure fire in Hanalei at approximately 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. They arrived on scene at approximately 3:10 a.m. and reportedly extinguished the flames shortly after.

Fire crews cleared the scene at approximately 4:40 a.m. The damage was estimated to be roughly $11,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.