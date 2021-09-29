Cause of fire that displaced mother, son in Mililani ruled undetermined

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The cause of a fire that started in the garage of a single-story home in Mililani last week has been classified as undermined due to lack of evidence.

The investigation revealed that the garage was also being used as a bedroom, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported on Wednesday.

On Friday, Sept. 24, HFD crews were called to the home on Aelike St. just before 3 p.m. The first unit found the garage and two vehicles parked in the driveway on fire. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading into the house. No one was home at the time of the fire.

HFD reported that a 42-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son were displaced. American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance.

Damage to the home is estimated at $165,000, $20,000 to the contents, and $10,000 to two vehicles.