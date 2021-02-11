Cause of death released in Ma’ili Pillbox incident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The woman whose body was found at the base of the Ma’ili Pillbox Trail on Wednesday, Feb. 11, died from multiple blunt force injuries due to an accident, according to the Office of the Honolulu Medical Examiner.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

ToryAnn Nakayama was last heard from at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, entering the Ma’ili Pillbox trail where she is known to frequent.

Honolulu firefighters found her body at the base of the mountain on the makai side, opposite of the Kaukamana trail entrance.

Officials do not suspect foul play was involved.