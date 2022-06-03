HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer months are finally here in Hawaii and with school being out, many families are heading to the beach with the whole family.
The Hawaiian Humane Society said many dogs love to run along the beach and play in the ocean with their owners. However, during the summer months heat stroke in dogs go up and they want to remind dog owners about safety tips to keep in mind.
HHS said in order for the community to continue their support sharing the shoreline with dogs, respect and pet owner responsibility must be practiced at all beaches where dogs are allowed.
It is also important to never leave a dog alone in a car in Hawaii because temperatures can rise quickly, potentially killing an animal locked inside.
HHS said you should call 911 immediately to report any issue when people or animals are in immediate danger.
When bringing your dog to a dog-friendly beach you are asked to always keep them on a leash. Puppies should only go to the beach if they are fully vaccinated and healthy.
HHS compiled a list of dog friendly beaches the whole family can enjoy.
Dog friendly beaches:
- Aukai Beach – Hauula
- Gray’s (Halekulani) Beach – Waikiki
- Haleaha Beach – Punaluu
- Hanakailio Beach – Kahuku
- Kaalawai Beach – Diamond Head
- Kahala Beach – Kahala
- Kahuku Golf Course Beach – Kahuku
- Kailua Beach – Kailua
- Kaipapau Beach – Hauula
- Kakela Beach – Hauula
- Kaloko Beach – Koko Head
- Kaluahole Beach – Diamond Head
Some might find it surprising that dogs aren’t allowed on every beach on Oahu. According to the city’s park department anyone caught with a pet at a beach where it’s not allowed could face a fine of up to $500.
Here’s a list of beaches dogs are not allowed on.
- Ala Moana Beach – Ala Moana
- Banzai Beach – North Shore
- Banzai Rock Beach Park – North Shore
- Ehukai Beach – North Shore
- Ehukai Beach Park – North Shore
- Fort Kamehameha Beach – Hickam
- Hickam Harbor Beach – Hickam
- Iroquois Beach – Hickam
- Kaena Point State Park Beach – Makua
- Kahana Valley State Park Beach – Kahana
- Kapiolani Park Beach – Waikiki
- Ko Olina Lagoons – Kapolei
- Kuhio Beach – Waikiki
- Kuhio Beach Park – Waikiki
Other important safety tips to keep in mind for your four legged friend is to make sure your dog has enough water when out at the beach. While playing in the sand and in the ocean, dogs can get dehydrated fast.
Because dogs can get sunburn like humans, it is best to limit your dog’s exposure to the hot sun. You can also apply a zinc-free sunblock to their ears and nose 30 minutes before going outside.
Dogs need breaks from the sun just like humans. So, bringing an umbrella while at the beach is important to provide needed shade for the whole family.
Lastly, the beach can present many hazards for your dog. Things to watch out for include boats, fishhooks, dead fish, garbage and broken glass.
For more helpful tips and to see more dog friendly beach locations head to Hawaiian Humane Society’s website.