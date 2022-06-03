HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer months are finally here in Hawaii and with school being out, many families are heading to the beach with the whole family.

The Hawaiian Humane Society said many dogs love to run along the beach and play in the ocean with their owners. However, during the summer months heat stroke in dogs go up and they want to remind dog owners about safety tips to keep in mind.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

HHS said in order for the community to continue their support sharing the shoreline with dogs, respect and pet owner responsibility must be practiced at all beaches where dogs are allowed.

It is also important to never leave a dog alone in a car in Hawaii because temperatures can rise quickly, potentially killing an animal locked inside.

HHS said you should call 911 immediately to report any issue when people or animals are in immediate danger.

When bringing your dog to a dog-friendly beach you are asked to always keep them on a leash. Puppies should only go to the beach if they are fully vaccinated and healthy.

HHS compiled a list of dog friendly beaches the whole family can enjoy.

Dog friendly beaches:

Aukai Beach – Hauula

Gray’s (Halekulani) Beach – Waikiki

Haleaha Beach – Punaluu

Hanakailio Beach – Kahuku

Kaalawai Beach – Diamond Head

Kahala Beach – Kahala

Kahuku Golf Course Beach – Kahuku

Kailua Beach – Kailua

Kaipapau Beach – Hauula

Kakela Beach – Hauula

Kaloko Beach – Koko Head

Kaluahole Beach – Diamond Head

Some might find it surprising that dogs aren’t allowed on every beach on Oahu. According to the city’s park department anyone caught with a pet at a beach where it’s not allowed could face a fine of up to $500.

Here’s a list of beaches dogs are not allowed on.

Ala Moana Beach – Ala Moana

Banzai Beach – North Shore

Banzai Rock Beach Park – North Shore

Ehukai Beach – North Shore

Ehukai Beach Park – North Shore

Fort Kamehameha Beach – Hickam

Hickam Harbor Beach – Hickam

Iroquois Beach – Hickam

Kaena Point State Park Beach – Makua

Kahana Valley State Park Beach – Kahana

Kapiolani Park Beach – Waikiki

Ko Olina Lagoons – Kapolei

Kuhio Beach – Waikiki

Kuhio Beach Park – Waikiki

Other important safety tips to keep in mind for your four legged friend is to make sure your dog has enough water when out at the beach. While playing in the sand and in the ocean, dogs can get dehydrated fast.

Because dogs can get sunburn like humans, it is best to limit your dog’s exposure to the hot sun. You can also apply a zinc-free sunblock to their ears and nose 30 minutes before going outside.

Dogs need breaks from the sun just like humans. So, bringing an umbrella while at the beach is important to provide needed shade for the whole family.

Lastly, the beach can present many hazards for your dog. Things to watch out for include boats, fishhooks, dead fish, garbage and broken glass.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more helpful tips and to see more dog friendly beach locations head to Hawaiian Humane Society’s website.