Caught on video: African wild dogs make muddy prints at Honolulu Zoo

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Zoo was closed earlier this week due to the wet weather.

That also created some enrichment for some of the zoo’s residents.

The African wild dogs were caught on camera enjoying the mud in their enclosure.

The zoo says these girls had fun playing in the mud, and making muddy paw and nose prints all over their exhibit.

African wild dogs are very social animals that live in packs of five to 20.

No two dogs have identical coat patterns.

They are listed as threatened. There are fewer than 5,000 dogs remaining in the wild.

The zoo reopened Friday, March 12.

You can visit daily from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.

