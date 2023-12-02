HONOLULU (KHON2) — Protect your holiday deliveries is the message from a recent victim of mail theft in Aiea.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Post Office said there are serious consequences for stealing parcels. Porch pirates could be on the prowl with online shopping at its peak.

Jozie Kamai was at work on Tuesday, Nov. 28 but her doorbell camera caught video of an alleged thief grabbing three packages off of her front porch before running back to a car that was waiting to drive off.

She said parcel tracking showed the packages as delivered, but nothing was on the porch when her brother in law returned home. They then went through the doorbell footage.

“He went back to check it and then sure enough, he said, ‘For real! Somebody did come up the stairs and steal it,'” Kamai said. “I was surprised he didn’t fall down because I can’t go down those stairs that quick! And it was kind of raining too, so it’s kind of slippery.”

Kamai filed a police report with Honolulu police and submitted the footage, something the U.S. Postal Service said is crucial for investigators.

“Sometimes these individuals are hitting other houses and many times we do what we call a neighborhood canvas where we knock on doors, talk to more than one resident,” U.S. Postal Inspector Jeff Fitch said. “We may get, on somebody else’s camera, a license plate, we’ll sometimes get where these guys have taken their mask off blocks away.”

It might be a good idea to take extra precautions with high value gifts filing Post Offices before Christmas.

“Or insure it, especially at this time of year,” Fitch said. “if it’s a family heirloom, especially for something at the holidays like that, make sure it’s insured, take an extra step or two, protect the value of that item.”

Fitch said requiring a signature is another good way to ensure someone will be there when the package arrives, and parcels can also be picked up directly from the Post Office. Amazon offers pickup at select Whole Food locations as well, something Kamai is setting up.

“It might be humbug, but I think it’s better safe than sorry. Like if they get, they keep coming back they’re probably going, ‘Oh yeah, that house good! Yeah, we should go back,'” Kamai said. “I said, ‘Don’t come back because you know, I’m going to leave some rubbish so you guys can take opala from my house!”

Stolen jewels, boa constrictors killing owners, check out Weird News here

The Post Office said mail theft carries fines of up to $250,000 and up to 5 years in prison.

HPD’s crime dashboard does not include mail theft as a category and police did not respond to KHON2’s inquiry on Saturday, Dec. 2.