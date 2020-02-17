Catholic Charities Hawaii provides free training for caregivers of persons with dementia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Catholic Charities Hawaii is hosting a free workshop for caregivers of persons with dementia on Friday, February 21 at its Makiki campus.

The training workshop will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at CCH’s Community Hall at the Clarence T.C. Ching Campus at 1822 Keaaumoku Street. The event is co-sponsored by CCH, Administration for Community Living (ACL), and the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine’s Department of Geriatric Medicine. Light refreshments will be provided.

Geriatric experts Drs. Aida Wen and Brett Lu will discuss non-medication and medication-type strategies to help deal with dementia-type behaviors. Wen is an Associate Professor at the UH John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) Dept. of Geriatric Medicine, and is board certified in Geriatrics and Palliative Care.

Lu is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry at JABSOM. He also provides geriatric psychiatry services in hospital emergency rooms, inpatient sessions, and various community sites.

While the workshop is free, space is limited. To register, click here.