HONOLULU (KHON2) — Catalytic converter theft has gone down dramatically. Officials say a new law that took effect this year makes it a lot harder to sell the precious metals.

The owner of Yama’s Auto Care is seeing what everybody in his line of work has also noticed. They’re not getting a lot of customers in need of a new catalytic converter.

“I did maybe a couple this year, before I would do at least two or three a month,” said Mark Yamauchi, owner of Yama’s Auto Care.

Statistics from HPD are eye-opening. As of this year, there have been 119 reports of the theft. At this time last year, there were 1,602. And 2,008 reported in 2021. The crime was so rampant not just in Hawaii but all over the country.

Experts point out the thieves can steal your catalytic converter in just a few minutes. The damage to your car could be in the thousands of dollars.

That drove state lawmakers to change the law and made the crime a felony, which took effect in June last year.

“Because the problem we had before was when people would get their catalytic converter stolen, in order to charge somebody with it, we would have to prove that the value of that used catalytic converter was over $750 because that’s the threshold for a felony,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm.

Alm says that helped but for the most part it was hard to catch someone in the act of stealing the catalytic converter. He says what really made the difference was the law that took effect this year. Anyone selling the auto part has to show their ID, sign a form saying the part wasn’t stolen, and other requirements.

“They have to list their name, what vehicle brought it there, where they bought it from, on and on and on, people are not gonna do that,” said Alm.

Recyclers and auto shops that buy them are also required to hold on to the catalytic converter for 60 days, and make sure they keep track of the paper trail.

“There has to be records kept of every sale, how much they cost, what the receipt was, on and on, those can be checked and that makes people follow the rules. And that I think has been critically important in reducing this,” said Alm.

Alm says it’s similar to what happened with the theft of copper wires years ago, and a good example of the system working.