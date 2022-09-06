HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cat adoption café that will also train kids and young adults with developmental disabilities is opening this week in Aiea.

Toe Beans & Dreams is the latest project by Dr. Karen Tyson, an Oahu neuropsychology and family therapist. She is also the founder of animal rescue group KAT Charities.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The mission of the café is to empower young adults with developmental disabilities by providing jobs and training, while also connecting them with animals rescued through KAT Charities.

“When individuals with disabilities connect with animals, an incredible relationship is formed,” Dr. Tyson said in a statement. “Animals are unconditionally accepting and place no judgment or social expectations on people. This breaks down common barriers for individuals with social, attention, learning or physical disabilities and fosters a therapeutic relationship built on love and mutual trust.”

Toe Beans, a cuter name for cat paw pads, will feature coffee, tea, baked goods and other items in a cozy atmosphere. The “Dreams” part of the name is having the staff consist of special needs individuals who learn on the job by working with the KAT Charities staff. The space will also be offered for community groups specializing in behavioral therapy and skills training for kids and young adults with disabilities.

To prepare for the opening on Thursday, Sept. 8, Toe Beans & Dreams is hosting a social media giveaway.

Here’s how to enter to win five free cat lounge passes:

1. Follow them on Instagram @toebeanshi and @katcharities. Earn an extra entry by following them on Facebook.

2. Like and save the giveaway post. Earn an extra entry by commenting your favorite emoji.

3. Tag a friend. Earn an extra entry by sharing this post to your stories.

The giveaway ends at 11 p.m. Hawaii time on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The winner will be announced on Instagram. If you don’t win, you can still buy your passes online here.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Toe Beans & Dreams is located at Pearl Kai Shopping Center at 98-199 Kamehemeha Hwy., Unit E-7.