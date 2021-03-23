Castle welcomes new president

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Adventist Health Castle has announced that its Operations Executive, Ryan Ashlock, has been named president.

Ashlock, who will assume the position on March 26, became the hospital’s operations executive in April of 2019.

Castle says he has since demonstrated success in driving growth strategies that expand access and elevate care to the community.

“Ryan’s commitment to excellence, focus on strategic initiatives and passion for furthering Adventist Health Castle’s mission makes him an ideal leader for this award-winning organization,” said Kathy Raethel, current president of Castle, retiring on March 26.

Before joining Castle, Ashlock was the finance officer at Adventist Health Feather River and the executive in charge during the Camp Fire evacuation, restoration and recovery efforts. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting at La Sierra University and an MBA at the University of California, Davis.

Now, Ashlock resides in Kailua with his wife, Elle and their daughter.

“It is an honor to lead such a skilled and compassionate team of dedicated associates into the evolving future of healthcare,” says Ashlock. “I am grateful for the legacy of quality and performance excellence that Kathy Raethel leaves behind. I have full confidence that the leaders and associates at Adventist Health Castle will continue to provide the Windward community with the nationally-ranked kind of care that they deserve.”