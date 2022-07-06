HONOLULU (KHON2) — Casting director Margaret Doversola has passed away in her sleep on Friday, July 1 at the age of 78.

Doversola launched many careers in film and television in her work in Hawaii in extras casting and as casting director.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Her daughter Lane Doversola said her mom is someone who loved all people and had a huge heart.

My mom was always behind the scenes and instrumental in helping young local talents making their dreams come true landing big roles in Hollywood. However, in my life, she was my hero, and the true shining star. Lane Doversola, Margaret Doversola’s daughter

Born in Manchester, England, Margaret grew up in Australia from the age of seven.

She had a theatrical background as she worked on stage productions for her church, high school and college. Her duties included acting, props, and wardrobe.

She did plays at Brigham Young University-Hawaii where she had a scholarship and got her degree in 1966.

She taught school in Utah, and in Australia. She returned to Hawaii to work as an associate producer on the Hawaii Calls radio show which was broadcast in Waikiki. It is there that she met many musicians who she eventually got to be extras.

She started working at the original Hawaii Five-0 as a secretary to the producer in 1976. She was Jack Lord’s personal assistant before working in casting. The original Hawaii Five-0 tv show ran from 1968 to 1980.

Margaret helped many in the television and film industry to go from being an extra to finding out what they really liked in the industry — whether it was acting or another aspect of entertainment. She had one extra who went on to writing for Warner Bros. Pictures in New York City, and another extra who became a cameraman.

Some of the actor’s careers that she touched included Kelly Hu, Jason Momoa, Elizabeth Lindsay, Tia Carrere, Branscombe Richmond and Jordan Segundo.

Other Hawaii-based television shows she has worked on included being an assistant casting director for Magnum P.I. in the 1980s.

After that she also casted for TV series such as Jake and the Fatman, Raven, Baywatch, Lost, Mad Men and the new Hawaii Five-0.

She also worked on The Byrds of Paradise television series that featured the Byrd family. The family was played by Timothy Busfield, Seth Green, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan O’Donohue. She cast the late Robert Kekaula as Sonny, and Elizabeth Lindsey as Healani Douglas.

According to IMDB.com other films she had cast for include George of the Jungle (1997), Pearl Harbor (2001), Punch-Love Drunk (2002), and Dragon Fly (2002).

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

A celebration of life for Margaret will be held on Saturday, July 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hawaii Kai at 219 Lunalilo Home Road from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The chapel opens at 10 a.m and the service will start at 11 a.m. The public is welcomed.