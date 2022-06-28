HONOLULU (KHON2) — An exciting new series starring Jason Momoa is filming this fall on Oahu!

Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawaii announced on Tuesday, June 28, that they’re seeking people of all ages who are of Hawaiian and Pacific Islander descent.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The open casting call is scheduled for two days in July:

July 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waianae Intermediate School cafeteria

July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bishop Museum

If you can’t make it, you can also sign up by clicking here.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Follow “Alessi Hartigan Casting Hawai” on Facebook or Instagram for updates. They’re also holding casting calls for NCIS Hawaii.