Cast of RENT sings Seasons of Love for a World Aids Day community viral video project

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For a celebration of love, a celebration of life, and in remembrance of those we’ve lost to aids in honor of World Aids Day, the cast and crew of RENT and Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center have a viral video project.

Everyone is gathered on the campus of st. Louis school at 1 p.m. Dec. 1.

The video will performance feature some of Hawaii’s best voices singing Seasons of Love, backed by a chorus of over 100 people. This will be streamed on Facebook. See the link below.

One of the singers is Zare Anguay, the local boy who was cast in the Broadway touring company of RENT coming to Honolulu in late December.

Zare will be joined by Kristian Lei, Miguel Cadoy III, Melani Carrié, Jared Ming and the cast of Manoa Valley Theatre’s “Once.”