Casino company, Hawaiian Airlines announce partnership as travel to ‘ninth island’ picks up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As travel picks up, so do the perks. Boyd Gaming Corporation and Hawaiian Airlines announced a new partnership Wednesday that will allow members to earn rewards with Boyd Gaming’s B Connected player loyalty program and the airline’s celebrated HawaiianMiles program.

The partnership provides customers with greater access to B Connected’s selection of reward tiers, exclusive player benefits and memorable entertainment experiences, as well as more ways to earn and use HawaiianMiles.

“Hawaii is an incredibly popular destination among Boyd Gaming customers across the country, and Hawaii residents love nothing more than a trip to the ‘Ninth Island’ of Las Vegas,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Boyd Gaming Matt Ryan.

“It’s no secret our guests have a strong affinity for Las Vegas and Boyd Gaming properties, so we’re thrilled to offer our HawaiianMiles members more value through reciprocal program benefits,” said Director of HawaiianMiles at Hawaiian Airlines Danica Wong. “We also look forward to welcoming more B Connected customers onboard to experience our signature Mea Hoʻokipa (I am host) service as they travel to our island home.”