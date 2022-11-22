HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu announced that Casey Asato, age 41, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a domestic violence incident involving arson and terroristic threatening.

The court case ended on Thursday, Aug. 11 with the jury handing down guilty verdicts for:

One count of Arson in the First Degree

One count of Reckless Endangering in the First Degree

One count of Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver

Three counts of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree

Two counts of Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree

Judge Paul Wong presided over the case, and Leigh Okimoto, a member of the Department’s Domestic Violence–Felony Team, was the prosecutor for the case.

“I want to commend Judge Wong for his sentence in this case. Asato’s victims, especially his ex-wife, will now be protected from his violent and dangerous behavior for many years to come,” said Prosecuting Attorney, Steve Alm.

According to Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Judge Wong was asked to hand down the maximum sentence for Asato’s crimes due to the particularly serious nature of the incident. This would have given Asato a 30-year sentence for Arson in the First Degree and Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver counts. Instead, Judge Wong sentenced Asato to 25 years for the arson and felony terroristic threatening counts.

“If you feel unsafe in a domestic situation, seek out support from family and friends and visit the Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence or call the Domestic Violence Action Center at (808) 531-3771 to get help, and always call 911 in an emergency,” added Alm.

The incident for which Asato was convicted took place on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Asato, went to his ex-wife’s place of employment, an auto body shop, with a gun and threatened the employees. He fired a warning shot that did not hit anyone then proceeded to set the building on fire.