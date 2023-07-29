HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re seeking a job or considering a career shift, the Hawaii Carpenters Apprenticeship & Training Fund has some news for you. They reported that Hawaii is currently abundant with job opportunities, with more positions available than workers to fill them.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To address this puka, a conference was held today with the objective of training mentors on teaching the necessary skills to young individuals eager to enter and succeed in the industry.

“Like every other company business in Hawaii, everyone is struggling to recruit and retain the next generation of workers, so we wanted to invest in the next generation of young people,” said Kyle Chock, the interim executive director of the Pacific Resource Partnership. “We want to give them an opportunity not just to enter the trade but to succeed when they come into it.”

Chock also explained that the success rate of carpenters graduating from apprenticeship programs is around 25%. The program includes 8,000 working hours and 655 hours of schooling, which is accomplished through 40 hours of work during the week, with classes taking place on nights and weekends.

“As an apprentice, you earn and learn while you’re in the industry. You work for a general contractor then you go to school at night and on the weekends,” Chock added.

Apprentices can expect starting pay of around $22 an hour, which can eventually increase to approximately $52 for a journeyman, in addition to free medical and retirement benefits.

However, retention has been an issue, with many apprentices not completing the program. The conference aimed to address this problem by training mentors for the young apprentices.

Mentor Dale Maeda stressed the importance of effective communication in guiding the next generation.

“Not everybody who attended classes and got the chance to study management knows how to use your words towards speaking to the next generation that’s coming up,” he said.

Providing some inspiration on how to mentor effectively, Timmy Chang, the head football coach at the University of Hawaii, was the keynote speaker. His leadership and motivational style were lauded by Darrell Seto, training coordinator with HCATF.

“We are all players inside of this. We are a team, a hui. I think that is the biggest thing to do, follow his footsteps on how he motivates people, how he speaks to people, how he mentors all of his players,” Seto noted.

Mentors will receive a monthly stipend of $100 and will be assigned three to five apprentices. They are required to maintain regular contact with these individuals and provide guidance about their training.

“They can expect some good hands-on skills, how to be a better listener, how to be a better coach, and how to give positive feedback,” Chock elaborated. “They’ll learn when to give good advice and when to listen.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Maeda, an experienced mentor, added, “Anything that I can give knowledge-wise, any tips that I can provide from how I was raised and passing on to them to do better on the job site, I’ll share.”