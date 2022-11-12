HONOLULU (KHON2) — Surfing legend Carissa Moore was scheduled to give three hours of her time at Kahala Mall to meet fans and keiki Saturday, Nov. 12 but ended up staying late to make sure she met with everyone she could.

“I’m here because she’s my number 1 role model, and I want to be just like her when I grow up,” young surfer and Carissa Moore fan Caroline Porras said.

Caroline was among the many who showed up two hours early to meet her role model. The Olympic Gold Medalist and 5-time World Surfing League champion shared smiles and stories with many of her guests.

“Her attitude and energy is very infectious she’s really, really nice,” the mother of a young fan Stacey Stewart said.

Moore was also promoting her foundation, the non-profit Moore Aloha. It is in collaboration with CocoNene, a shop that features Hawaii artists.

“It definitely warms my heart to see young girls come through and just be inspired and empowered to chase their dreams and their passions; and it’s really cool to see Caroline, someone who has participated in one of our events come through today,” Moore said.

The goal was to raise $25,000, with 100% of the sales from Saturday going toward Moore Aloha. The non-profit hosts three to four events a year, which it says uses surfing to bring young women and girls together to encourage, uplift and inspire each other.

“Feeding our events and programs and supporting young women and empowering girls to chase their dreams, live authentically and be fearless,” Moore said.