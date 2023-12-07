HONOLULU (KHON2) — The wildfires that ravaged the island of Maui in August continue to have an impact on the lives of residents. Most impacted by the upheaval have been keiki.

Of those keiki impacted, the surf teams for Lāhaināluna High School and Maui Preparatory Academy suffered losses.

So, the Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaiʻi decided to do something about it.

DACH donated surfboards to the 22 Lāhaināluna High School and Maui Preparatory Academy surf team members and their coaches who lost their homes and belongings in the August fire that tore through and destroyed Lāhainā Town.

“The Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaiʻi is pleased to spearhead the surfboard donations as part of its Luna Strong campaign and is grateful for the generous donations by two of Hawaiʻi’s top surfers, Carissa Moore and Ezekiel Lau,” said DACH President, Keith Amemiya.

As part of DACH’s Luna Strong Campaign, the surfboards were presented to the students and coaches on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 2:15 p.m. at Lāhaināluna’s Sue Cooley Stadium.

Donating and presenting the surfboards was five-time World Surf League Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, Carissa Moore, and longtime WSL tour competitor, Ezekiel Lau; both are from Oʻahu.

“Carissa and Zeke join the list of local sports luminaries who’ve already supported the Luna Strong campaign, including the Philadelphia Eagles’ Quarterback, Marcus Mariota, Toronto Raptors General Manager, Bobby Webster, NBC Sports’ Mark Rolfing (PGA Golf), and former Major Leaguer, Shane Victorino,” added Amemiya.

Moore and Lau took photos with the excited keiki and coaches and spent the time bonding over their shared experiences with surfing and growing up in Hawaiʻi.